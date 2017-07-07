South Africa: Judith February Is Perplexing

opinion

I am perplexed at Judith February's attack on me as having "spewed emptily". This is so because the very answer I gave on the Peter Bruce question received a round of applause from the press corps there.

It seems Judith February is not quite aware I am not some milquetoast political activist and that when a question by a journalist is directed at me I will effectively deal with it. February is not the first to throw some insults my way, Andile Mngxitama was the first to do so over the same issue. Clearly, the issue I was addressing does not bother February as such, it's "empty" to her. I take harassment of citizens very seriously and I'll never think I'm being empty when I do my work to protect South Africans. I am perplexed at February's attack on me as having "spewed emptily", this is so because the very answer I gave on the Peter Bruce question received a round of applause from the press corps there. I suppose the over 100 journalists who had standing room only are fools to have applauded my response to a direct question asked by one of them.

Before the question and answer...