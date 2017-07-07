6 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Judith February Is Perplexing

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Fikile Mbalula

I am perplexed at Judith February's attack on me as having "spewed emptily". This is so because the very answer I gave on the Peter Bruce question received a round of applause from the press corps there.

It seems Judith February is not quite aware I am not some milquetoast political activist and that when a question by a journalist is directed at me I will effectively deal with it. February is not the first to throw some insults my way, Andile Mngxitama was the first to do so over the same issue. Clearly, the issue I was addressing does not bother February as such, it's "empty" to her. I take harassment of citizens very seriously and I'll never think I'm being empty when I do my work to protect South Africans. I am perplexed at February's attack on me as having "spewed emptily", this is so because the very answer I gave on the Peter Bruce question received a round of applause from the press corps there. I suppose the over 100 journalists who had standing room only are fools to have applauded my response to a direct question asked by one of them.

Before the question and answer...

South Africa

Photos of Woman Leaving Baby At Safe Haven Sparks Debate

The debate around "safe child abandonment" has been reignited after photos were released of a woman leaving a newborn… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.