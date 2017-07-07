Nigeria: Communal Clash - Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcement in Yala, Cross River

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday ordered security agencies to take urgent steps to avert further breakdown of law and order in Yala Local Government of Cross River.

The order followed violence between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities which led to loss of lives and property.

A statement by the Acting President's Spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, also directed the National Emergency Management

Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the state government toward sending relief materials to affected communities.

Osinbajo condemned the recent communal conflict in the area, and appealed to warring communities to embrace peace to enable government to find lasting solution to the crisis.

This was not the first time both communities clashed over issues of land ownership. The June 27 and June 29 clash appeared to be the most devastating, as it left the community deserted. Wanikade and Wanihem communities both share boundaries with Benue.

Persons displaced by the conflict were currently being camped at Efiola-Emokpe community in Oju Local Government Area of Benue.