Mighty Be Forward Wanderers jumped to the top of the TNM Super League standings after a 2-0 win over Blantyre United at the MDC Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Precious Msosa's first-half strike plus Yamikani Chester's goal were enough for Lali Lubani Road side to secure all three points.

Nomads played purposeful football to bounce back posively after last weekend's draw with Tigers.

Msosa had a great chance in the 15th minute of the match after he latched onto Peter Wadabwa's pass before his shot hits the post.

Blantyre United would eventually scored in the 24th minute when Brown Mizeyi dribbled into the Nomads penalty area before drilling the ball wide with his right foot.

The Nomads went into the break with 1-0 lead and they were a marvel to watch on the midfield where Jabulani Linje being the main entertainer .

But the Nomads were hardly troubled in the second half, even though Blantyre United coach Safarao Pompi put on a lot of attacking players after the break.

However , Blantyre United should blame themselves for failure to kiss the back of Wanderers net despite having the best chances of the second stanza, with Sparrow Msosoya and Brown Mizeyi plus Jimmy Chikulekule shooting over the crossbar from long range.

Wanderers best chance came in the 87th minute, but Blantyre United managed to clear the ball before Khumbo Ngambi could pull the trigger which went over the crossbar.

The Nomads have 16 points on the summit table from 6 games.

They have also played 6 games without conceding a goal.

Wanderers flamboyant team manager Steve Madeira hailed the relentlessness of the players for wanting to keep winning this far into their remarkable run, but admits they are now on a pedestal to be aimed at by opponents.

Madeira praised the players for not taking their feet off the gas despite their brilliant run, and for refusing to be satisfied.

"The players showed great character and we still solid as we keep clean sheet," he said.

"There is a great will to achieve more this season. We arze pleased that we are now leading, its better to be forward," Madeira said.