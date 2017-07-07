Government must make it possible for Zimbabweans who are based abroad to bring in foreign direct investment as opposed to the "change money" which comes through remittances, an economist at the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe has said.

Contributing to a discussion at the two day national Diaspora action plan meeting which ended Thursday in Harare, the association's senior economist, Clive Mphambela, said locals domiciled in the Diaspora have billions of dollars which they can invest and make the economy tick.

Mphambela slammed the government for criminalizing citizens who went abroad while luring foreigners like the Nigerian tycoon, Aliko Dangote.

"Zimbabwe does not need remittances because remittances are small change money. The country needs huge investments and those investments are with our citizens," he said.

Mphambela said the criminalization of Zimbabweans domiciled in the Diaspora was killing the economy.

"For us to unlock these billions of dollars which Zimbabweans have we must move away from a development of unrolling red carpet at the Harare International Airport when foreigners like Aliko Dangote come and sending security agents to the same airport when our own Strive Masiyiwa announces that he wants to come to Zimbabwe," he said.

"This opens doors for externalization because foreigners will not remit but take back to their countries of origins all the profit they would have made," he said.

There are an estimated 3 million Zimbabweans living in the Diaspora.

Many Zimbabweans left the country for several reasons but chief among them the harsh economic and political environment that the country started experiencing at the turn of the millennium.

These citizens, however, continue to contribute towards the reconstruction of the dilapidated economy through sending money to their relatives back home.

Some of them want to come and invest in the country but are discouraged by a number of laws.

However the government has, of late, realized the important role played by people in the Diaspora and is putting incentives to encourage their continued participation.

As of May this year, the country had received $180 million in Diaspora remittances and it is projecting to rake in $750 million by end of the year, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).