6 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Dausi Condemns Corruption Among Public Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zenak Matekenya

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Nicholas Dausi has condemned corruption among public officers in the country saying it tarnishes government's image.

Dausi, who is also government spokesperson, expressed the concern Wednesday in Mzimba during a meeting with District Executive Committee (DEC) members where he sensitized them on the recently passed laws in the ICT sector.

"Whenever things go wrong, it is the image of government that gets tarnished," he said.

To this effect, the minister urged the public officers to abide by the newly enacted Access to Information (ATI) law.

He said information holders in the public offices will be required to cooperate whenever approached for information.

"Don't be angry when asked to give out information; people of this country have the right to demand information from public offices when they need it," Dausi said.

He said government is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to remain transparent to the citizenry.

The minister said the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security law is vital in fighting different abuses taking place on internet such as recruiting the youth in terrorism and pornography.

He further said the amended Communications Act aims to protect users of different mobile phone services from high tariffs, among other remedies.

Malawians have waited for the enactment of the ATI law for 10years.

Malawi

Madonna's Children's Hospital Ready to Open

Madonna's has said the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.