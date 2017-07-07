The Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Nicholas Dausi has condemned corruption among public officers in the country saying it tarnishes government's image.

Dausi, who is also government spokesperson, expressed the concern Wednesday in Mzimba during a meeting with District Executive Committee (DEC) members where he sensitized them on the recently passed laws in the ICT sector.

"Whenever things go wrong, it is the image of government that gets tarnished," he said.

To this effect, the minister urged the public officers to abide by the newly enacted Access to Information (ATI) law.

He said information holders in the public offices will be required to cooperate whenever approached for information.

"Don't be angry when asked to give out information; people of this country have the right to demand information from public offices when they need it," Dausi said.

He said government is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to remain transparent to the citizenry.

The minister said the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security law is vital in fighting different abuses taking place on internet such as recruiting the youth in terrorism and pornography.

He further said the amended Communications Act aims to protect users of different mobile phone services from high tariffs, among other remedies.

Malawians have waited for the enactment of the ATI law for 10years.