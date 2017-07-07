6 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: An Open Letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

opinion By Bongani Mabusela

When you are finally elected as ANC president I beg of you to stay above the fray and become magnanimous in victory... I beg you to keep an open mind and constantly reach out to your competitor in the spirit of fair competition.

In the interest of saving you time, allow me to observe all protocols and ingene emxholweni (go straight to the matter at hand). From the comfort of my couch, I have come to believe that your race to succeed President Jacob Zuma has probably gathered enough momentum to decimate the putative challenge of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. For once, I am willing to suspend all doubt, quite irrationally it may turn out, and believe that bar some creative spreadsheet management of credentials, you have this thing in the bag.

For many of those who have tired of hearing the surname Zuma, this is one of the most positive things to happen to our body politic since 2007. You and your team are probably holding yourselves back from smiling at how easy it is turning out to be. After all, we have all been told about how you lacked a constituency in the ANC and how...

