Zimbabwe Toddlers and Sashes (ZTS) pageant director Vimbai Mukambi and local designer Cecilia Kwashira will be among a panel of judges to adjudicate at the South African Toddlers (SAT) pageant to be held tomorrow in Louis Tritchard, SA.

The event which will run under the theme "Beauty in Me" will see toddlers in the 3-12-year-old category taking part, with winners set to represent their country at the inaugural Little Miss Southern Africa to be held in December.

Mukambi will also sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the organisers for Little Miss Southern Africa.

In an interview, ZTS director Mukambi was optimistic that the latest developments will pave way for Zimbabwe on children modelling across Africa.

"I got a call from SAT, where they invited me to be one of the judges at this weekend's event.

"I am excited because this will open doors to the youngsters since our modelling industry only focuses on the teenage girls, forgetting toddlers," said Mukambi who will also be part of the board for the inaugural pageant.

She said four countries have registered for the Little Miss Southern Africa with Zimbabwe expected to send representatives after August.

"Our pageant is next month and soon after coming back from South Africa we will call for auditions.

"We we want to spread the call to high density suburbs like Mbare, Mufakose, Chitungwiza, Mabvuku, Tafara and Highfields, where we have been getting our models.

"The winners in each category will then automatically qualify for the Little Miss Southern Africa," she said.

Mukambi said although the organizers were yet to come up with an avenue, she said she will push for Zimbabwe to host the pageant.

Mukambi, a part time commercial brand model for several companies called on parents to encourage their children to participate in such pageants, to assist them in grooming and boost their confidence.

"It is best and better to catch them young rather than when they are old. Modelling is a career itself and it can sustain livelihoods, if taken seriously. We also urge companies and stakeholders to rally behind us to develop and nurture future models," she said.

Mukambi took the decision to hold toddlers' pageant after it dawned on her that kid pageants were not taken seriously.

"We better build children than repair adults. We have seen that of late, local pageants which deal with kids are not fully appreciated. Some companies are using them for commercial purposes but not developing them," she noted.