Liberia: Nimba Citizens to Endorse Boakai Tomorrow

A little over 90 days to the Representatives and Presidential elections, Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai continues to get citizens and organizations endorsement for the nation's highest seat, the Presidency on October 10, 2017.

The Liberian Vice President has received endorsements from 31 members of the House of Representatives, 19 Senators and number of local organizations to contest, classifying him as the right man for the position.

Already, the Vice President has been endorsed in Bong, Gbarpolu, Bomi and Grand Bassa counties, while others are lined up, including Margibi and Nimba.

Lofa County, his home of origin, petitioned him in 2014 to contest the Presidency at a decorative program in Voinjama.

V.P. Boakai has received an invitation from vote rich Nimba County from several organizations, opinion leaders, and traditional authorities, including chiefs and elders, youth and women groups for political interactions.

Reports reaching this medium reiterated that Ambassador Boakai will be endorsed at an elaborate program tomorrow at the Ganta Sports Stadium.

Before the endorsement program, the report had it that there was a project dedication in Yekepa and series of meetings with chiefs and elders in Sanniquellie where he cut ribbons to the completed Duo Tiayee and Karnplay projects, subsequent to a town hall meeting in Bahn.

Veep Boakai is expected to hold town hall meetings in Saclepea and other cities in the county which will be followed by an endorsement program for the Presidency of Liberia.

Accordingly, his visit to Nimba County gives him the opportunity to tour several cities including Ganta, Yekepa, Sanniequellie, DouTiayee, Karnplay, Bahn, Sacleapea and Gbao-Zehplay.