Liberia: Mcintosh Broke Ada Down-Former General Manager Clarifies Featured

Elvis G. Morris, former General Manager of ADA Foya Rice Project, has accused Chief Executive Officer Wendell Mcintosh of being responsible for the failure of the US$30 million dollars project.

Mcintosh, now a presidential aspirant in the upcoming elections, recently accused Vice President Joseph Boakia of soliciting a bribe of US$30,000.00 for the smooth implementation of the project, a claim the Veep Office has constantly denied.

However, in a strange twist of events, McIntosh's former General Manager astonished the nation when he revealed that the ADA Lofa Rice Project flopped largely attributed to Mr. Mcintosh who was the coordinator between LABSWISS and the project.

He said throughout the project, there was no US$30 million transferred to any bank in Liberia for the project; rather, the funding was channeled through LABSWISS, and the coordinator between LABSWISS and the project was CEO McIntosh.

"Today if you want to start holding people responsible for the project not being successful, you have two groups of people you would hold, LABSWISS that was created to make sure the project was successful and the CEO who is the Liberian coordinator of the project," he said.

On the involvement of Vice President Boakai into the project, he indicated, "Vice President Boakai he has been helping very hard with this project so that it succeeds in the county. When the project started to face problems he was always there to help; be it financial or technical support. The last machinery we had on the road, he bought the fuel to take the equipment from the road for security reasons."

Vice President Boakai, Mr. Morris said, has a very high competence in the area of agriculture. "Under my supervision I only saw him spending money; but did not see us giving him money."

"We had a machine called combine, which cuts the rice during harvest and the consumption was 360 gallons for eight hours. Veep Boakai came and helped with the fuel because he wanted the project to succeed and have the rice on the market," Morris said.

He stated further that from the inception of the project, VP Boakai has been there giving his support positively. "From the time I worked with him, whenever there was an issue within the Foya area that needed technical support, I remember he had technical people to help with the project."

Sailing through some challenges of the project, Morris lamented that the project was not well planned in a sense that heavy farm machineries that McIntosh procured for the project were not suitable for the terrain. "When you buy machines for a project area, you must study and adapt to your project system," he said.

LABSWISS, Morris disclosed, was the guarantor to ensure the project succeeds. LABSWISS was the coordinator in conjunction with Mr. Wendell McIntosh to purchase all equipment. According to Morris, in mid 2009, ADA/LAP brought in some more equipment, and it was noticed the machines were not suitable for the project.

It can be recalled Wendell McIntosh from 2005- 2006 mismanaged Liberia DDRR funds meant for the reintegration of ex-combatants during the reintegration process, leaving thousands of former fighters being denied their social reintegration benefits.

The dastardly act caused the UNDP sacking its policy advisor, Charles Achodo, at the time, following an intensive audit process that saw McIntosh not accounting for beneficiaries' fund targeted under the ADA project.