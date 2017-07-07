Rwanda: Mukura in Talks With Ndizeye and Casa Mbungo Over Coaching Role

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Mukura Victory Sports are in talks with Espoir FC coach Jimmy Ndizeye and Sunrise FC on the possibility of taking the club's managerial role to replace Ivan Mineart, according to the club secretary general Fidel Niyobuhungiro.

Niyobuhungiro confirmed that talks with the two coaches are in progress and their new head coach will soon be announced.

"We have not appointed any coach but we are doing all possible to get a coach before the end of next week. Yes, we are in talks with them (Ndizeye and Mbungo) However, nothing has been agreed yet but may be on Monday next week we will announce the new head coach," Niyobuhungiro said

On the other hand, according to Niyobuhungiro, the team is looking to renew contracts of forwards Yussuf Habimana, Christophe Ndayishimiye and Hussein Cyiza and defenders Philbert Shyaka and Daniel Mwiseneza as they target redemption next season.

Under Ivan Mineart, Huye-based Mukura finished in the 12th position with 32 points from eight wins, eight draws and 14 losses.

Mbungo's track record includes winning two Peace Cup titles with two different clubs. He first won it with AS Kigali in 2013 before repeating the feat with Police in 2015 while Ndizeye joined Espoir this season from Burundi and helped them to finish in the eighth position as well as guiding them to the Peace Cup final where they lost 1-0 to APR.