Liberia: AFL Soldier Faces Drugs Trail

A member of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has been arraigned before the Magisterial Court in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County to answer to an alleged possession of marijuana on Wednesday.

According to local journalist Mark Rogers who phoned on the ELBC Super Morning Show on Thursday morning from the county, Private Jenkins Toe of the Engineering Department of the AFL was arrested by officers of the Drugs Enforcement Agency for allegedly travelling with 4 kgs of marijuana.

It was revealed that Toe who is assigned in Gbarnga, Bong County passed through Bo Waterside with the alleged substance in a black bag.

The journalist disclosed that the entire episode started June 8, 2017 which baffled residents as how a Bong County assigned army personnel surfaced in Cape Mount County.

The report had it that the soldier in question was handed over to authorities of the AFL in Monrovia and was later requested for by the Magisterial Court in the County to face the law, but he was not tried on his first date of appearance.

Meanwhile, Private Toe was escorted in the court by some AFL soldiers who then took him again to the Robertsports Prison Center where he is currently detained. The preliminary investigation began since Wednesday of this week.

It is speculated that if Private Toe is found guilty of the offense, he will likely be disciplined by the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL)