An estimated 200 resettled farmers in Masomera area in Marondera East are set to be relocated in order to pave way for the construction of the newly established university, farmers in the area were told recently.

Last year, President Robert Mugabe approved the establishment of the Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology as the government sought to have a state-run varsity in each of the 10 provinces.

However, the development is set to bring grief to some resettled farmers who were informed at a Zanu PF meeting held last week that they faced eviction to give way to the university.

The university, which will be constructed some 40 km outside Marondera town, is set to focus mainly on agricultural studies.

"We have been notified by government officials in Marondera town that some farmers from this area will have to be relocated in order to provide space for the construction of the university," a Zanu PF official told the meeting.

"However, I urge you not worry as alternative land will be availed to those affected. We will provide you with further details when the construction of the university is about to start.

We instead should be celebrating the chance to have a university in our area as it will, among other issues, bring development to Masomera business centre and surrounding areas," the Zanu PF official added.

Other universities that were gazetted in 2016 are the Gwanda State University and the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences.