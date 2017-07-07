State Vice President Saulos Chilima led the country in paying tributes to African Development (AfDB) Director General for the Southern Africa Region Development Bank, Tonia Kandiero, who collapsed and died in her office in Pretoria, South Africa last week.

Chilima attended the burial ceremony at Phwanga Vllage, Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in Nkhotatota.

The Veep attended with other dignitaries that included Minister of Finance, Goodall Gondwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaila and Malawi Congress Party president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera among others.

President for African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwuni Adesina said at the funeral in his eurogy that Kandiero was "a hard working and a great person, she had passion for the growth of Africa and the rest of the world."

Adesina explained that Kandiero had contributed a lot to the development of the nation and the African Continent.

"It is my wish that the relatives of the deceased will continue with the humble spirit the late Kandiero had and continue working for the benefit of the country," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Amran Phiri said that the death of Kandiero is a great loss to the family and the country as a whole.

He said Tonia died on June 28, 2017 in South Africa and is survived by her father Mr. Tony Kandiero.

She was born on June 22, 1969 and she obtained Master's degree in 1997 and PhD (2001) in economics, from Howard University in United States of America and a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Morehead State University, USA in 1993.

Kandiero was appointed Director General in December 2016, responsible for Bank operations in 13 countries namely South Africa, Malawi, Madagascar, Angola Mozambique, Mauritius, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Swaziland Lesotho, Sao Tome.

She was based in Pretoria, South Africa.

Before being employed by the Bank, she was hired by the South Africa's National Treasury, first as the director for Trade and Macroeconomic policy and later as a Director for Global Development Policy and International Economics.

She also worked as Resident Representative for the Bank in Tanzania from 2011 to 2016.

Kandiero joined the Bank in 2007 as senior Research Economist and later served as Principal Research Economist from 2007-2009, in the office of Chief Economist of the Bank.

She worked as lead macroeconomist from 2009 up to 2011.

Church service was led by Dean of the Cathedral, Rev. Fr Baird Mponda, at All Saints Anglican Church Cathedral from 10: 45 am.