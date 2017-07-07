7 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Southern Africa: Malawi Tragedy Shocks Cosafa

ZIFA and COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa has expressed shock over the tragedy that occurred just before a football match in Malawi yesterday and claimed the lives of eight people. The tragedy happened in Blantyre as more than 40 000 fans tried to get into the stadium to watch a match featuring two of the country's biggest football clubs.

Entrance into the stadium was free as the match was being used as part of the country's national day celebrations.

"The president of Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), Dr Philip Chiyangwa would like to express his shock and profound grief following the death of eight people in a stampede before a football match in Malawi on Thursday," a statement from Chiyangwa said.

"It is a saddening incident that cuts deep into our hearts and souls, and the very soul of the game that such a tragedy has claimed so many lives, including those of seven children.

"During this difficult period, we mourn with the people of Malawi and pray that they will find comfort in the hands of the Lord. We also pray for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Southern Africa

