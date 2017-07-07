6 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Pool Game Loser Plunges Knife Into Colleague for Cheering Winner, Man Dies

Headlands — A pool game fan was stabbed to death for mocking a colleague who had lost a match to his rival at a local hotel.

Winchester Karichi died on admission at Harare Central Hospital where he was transferred from Rusape after his condition deteriorated.

Police confirmed the incident which happened on Tuesday last week.

Deputy Manicaland Provincial Police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda said Karichi was stabbed on the left side of the lower abdomen by Luke Mapfuwa, 25, of village 22 Bocha Marange.

Chananda said on the evening, Karichi entered Headlands Hotel where he started cheering a pool match in support of Tinashe who was playing against Mapfuwa.

When Mapfuwa lost the game, Karichi reportedly made some derogatory remarks which incensed the suspect.

A misunderstanding ensured and degenerated into a fist fight.

Mapfuwa then pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the now deceased before he fled the crime scene. He was later arrested by police.

On Wednesday, Mapfuwa appeared before Rusape magistrate Shane Kubonera, facing murder charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to July 14.

