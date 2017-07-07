Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club beat Silver Strikers (2-1) at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe as Malawi celebrated her 53rd independence anniversary on 6th of July.

Divason Mlozi scored twice sending Bullets' fans that outnumbered Silver's into wild celebrations as it was their first win at the ground since its opening.

The Bankers, as they are fondly called by their fans were the brightest team in the first 10 minutes of the first half as they controlled the midfield led by their skilled dreadlocked Thuso Payipi.

However, Bullets took over in the rest of the first half and Mlozi scored in the 22nd minute after Silver failed to clear a loose ball in the six yard box.

Chiukepo Msowoya had his penalty saved in the 43rd minute of the first half after Silver's Chisomo Banda fouled Mlozi in the 18 yard box. The referee, Patrick Ngoleka, also red carded Winusa Sherlif of silver strikers after he protested the penalty decision.

In the second half, bullets continued to dominate with Chiukepo missing from close range before Mlozi scored with a diving header in the 23rd minute from a beautiful cross by Bullets defender Yamikani Fodya.

As the game progressed, Silver stepped up the pressure and they were rewarded with a goal in the 29th minute scored by Mathew Sibale.

However, Bullets defended firmly for the rest of the half to earn a memorable victory on one of Malawi most important historical day.

Big Bullets coach Eliah Kananji said after the match that he was very happy with the win on such an important day.

"I am happy that my team was chosen to participate in the match as we celebrate our independence day. This match also gave us a chance to try new players that we may have overlooked and they played very well. Going forward, we hope to get them more involved in the game to build a better team," said Kananji.

Minister of Labour, Manpower, youth and Sports, Henry Mussa was the guest of honour at the Independence Day football match.

Malawi attained independence from the United Kingdom on the 6th of July in 1964 and became a republic on the 6th of July in 1966 and Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda became the first president of the country.