Kenya Fully Prepared for Polls, Speaker Muturi Tells Us

The electoral commission is better prepared for the August polls than it was in the past elections, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has told the United States.

Mr Muturi said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has put in place meticulous arrangements to ensure the General Election is peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible.

"I say this because compared to the same period in 2013, the IEBC is much more prepared as proven by its ability to work though very tight timelines following the change of the electoral law," said Mr Muturi.

The Speaker was speaking on Thursday evening at the residence of the United States ambassador to Kenya at celebrations to mark the 241st year since the country now led by Donald Trump became independent from the British.

ALL SET

Mr Muturi cited the procurement of strategic materials, such as the electronic equipment to be used to identify voters and transmit the results, and the preparation of the voters' register as proof of IEBC's preparedness.

He said other institutions that are also critical during the elections, such as the Judiciary and the security agencies, are also well prepared for the job.

Mr Muturi urged members of the international community to reach out to all political players with the message that Kenya is ready for the elections and the IEBC is set and determined to deliver a credible result.

He asked them to ask the politicians to adhere to the Constitution, respect democratic institutions, allow the IEBC to work without unnecessary interruptions, denounce violence and for the media to tone down sensational reporting.

AMERICA'S SUPPORT

Robert Godec, the ambassador, said the US is impartial and does not support anybody in the elections.

He said the US is supporting the IEBC in voter education and is also contribution to peace campaigns.

"But while our support is important, only Kenyans can ensure the polls are free, fair, credible and peaceful.

"All Kenyans should exercise their right to participate while refraining from hate speech and incitement to violence. No Kenyan should die because of an election," said Mr Godec.

The envoy said that from his experience in the country, he knows that Kenyans can hold a successful election if they work together and commit themselves to the principles of the Constitution.

"If Kenyans do, they will build a remarkable future and inspire Africa and the world," he added.