7 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Olympics - Rwanda to Host International Women Forum

By Jejje Muhinde

The forum for The Advancing Women in Leadership for Africa and Asia will be held in Kigali from August 9-11, according to a report from Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC).

In a statement released by RNOSC on Wednesday, Rwanda was chosen by International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the forum because it has been a world leader in having the highest number of women in parliament.

IOC believes that Rwanda has promoted the participation of women in sports and through this support; it has registered a number of success stories since 2012 when the country's executive committee was instituted to comprise 30% of women.

IOC also acknowledges that Rwanda has increased the number of women coaches, female international referees, and CAF women instructors as well as increased participation of women in Olympic Games.

As a result of this, in 2016, the IOC Women and Sports Trophy for Africa was awarded to a Rwandan woman Félicité Rwemalika, the current first Vice President of RNOSC as well as the head of women football in Rwanda.

Over the last 20 years, IOC has been advocating for the participation of women at all levels, encouraging National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and International Federations (IFs) to enhance the participation of women in sports.

This year's conference is expected to provide unique opportunities for sports federations to share best practices and effective strategies for increasing the number of women in leadership roles.

