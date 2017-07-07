Luanda — The Proposed Law on the Term of Office of the Chiefs of the Armed Forces, National Police and Intelligence Services was rescheduled this Thursday in Luanda for discussion at the 9th Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly (AN), set for July 21.

This was confirmed on Thursday by the Angolan Parliament's spokeswoman, Emília Carlota Dias, at the end of the Conference of the heads of the Parliamentary Groups of the National Assembly, which met under the guidance of the speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The proposal provides for some changes from the genuine document.

She also stressed that the leader of the Parliament called for greater concert amongst the political parties with a parliamentary seat, in order to give proper handling of the legal tool.

For the same session, the Conference of heads of the Parliamentary Groups of the National Assembly has also scheduled the Bill of Legislative Authorization authorizing the President of the Republic, as head of the Executive Power, to legislate on the Legal Regime of Geodesy and Cartography.

Two draft resolutions, which approve the fostering of two children, as well as Draft Resolutions, approving the election of members to the High Council of Magistrature and the election of members to the Regulatory Entity of the Angolan Social Communication (ERCA) will be analyzed as well.

In the internal domain, the Report on Budget Execution and Accounts of the National Assembly for the fiscal year 2016 and the Regulation on the Management, Use and Conservation of the National Assembly Palace and the Provincial Support Offices for Members of Parliament will also be discussed.