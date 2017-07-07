Rwandan Film Selected for Czech Film Festival

The role of Claudine Mugambira is acted by Rwandan actress Eliane Umuhire, while Polish filmmaker Joana Kos-Krauze is the film director and script writer.

Jolie Murenzi, a Rwandan filmmaker is the film's Production designer, art director and line producer.

The 52nd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival started on June 30th and ends on Saturday, July 8th, in the Czech city of Karlovy Vary.

It is one of the world's oldest festivals, and is ranked among the top 15 international festivals like Cannes, Berlin, and Venice Film Festivals. It was founded in 1946.

The festival opened on June 30th with the US-Indie film, The Big Sick.

According to Jolie Murenzi, the film's production designer and art director, the film was made possible through partnerships with the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF), ministry of Defense, the ministry of Sports and Culture, CNLG, and the Rwanda Correctional Services (RCS), among others.

It was shot in 2015, both in Rwanda and Poland. In Rwanda, scenes were shot from the streets of Kigali, Nyarugenge Prison (now Mageragere Prison), Umubano Hotel, in Nyagatare, in Nyungwe, and in Nyamata, where the lead actor, Claudine Mugambira lived before the Genocide.

Murenzi revealed that the film will premiere in Kigali soon, in partnership with CNLG. Thereafter it will also premiere in Poland, the country of origin of the film's director.

Murenzi and Joana Kos-Krauze are already working on their next movie project, a film titled Mourning, in which the two will co-star.