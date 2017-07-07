Rwanda: New Pump Prices Won't Affect Public Transport Fares, Says RURA

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has slashed fuel prices in the country.

The marginal fall in pump price will not affect public transport fare, according to RURA.

Effective July 6, pump prices will not exceed Rwf969 on petrol and Rwf935 on diesel, the regulator said in a statement.

In May, the pump prices had also gone down to Rwf1,002 per litre of petrol (from Rwf1,022 per) and Rwf950 (from Rwf958) on diesel.

However, the new prices expected to be reviewed at the end of August 2017, in order to take into account international price changes.

The review is done every two months depending on the fluctuation on global markets.

RURA attributes continued reduction of petroleum prices to recent trends on the international market.

In recent times, the highest pump price in Rwanda was last registered in March 2014, when it reached Rwf1,030 a litre for both petrol and diesel.