7 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Pump Prices Won't Affect Public Transport Fares, Says RURA

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Athan Tashobya

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has slashed fuel prices in the country.

The marginal fall in pump price will not affect public transport fare, according to RURA.

Effective July 6, pump prices will not exceed Rwf969 on petrol and Rwf935 on diesel, the regulator said in a statement.

In May, the pump prices had also gone down to Rwf1,002 per litre of petrol (from Rwf1,022 per) and Rwf950 (from Rwf958) on diesel.

However, the new prices expected to be reviewed at the end of August 2017, in order to take into account international price changes.

The review is done every two months depending on the fluctuation on global markets.

RURA attributes continued reduction of petroleum prices to recent trends on the international market.

In recent times, the highest pump price in Rwanda was last registered in March 2014, when it reached Rwf1,030 a litre for both petrol and diesel.

Rwanda

Top British Diplomat Roots for Closer Rwanda-UK Relations

A top British diplomat, Sir Simon McDonald, has said that if countries are to progress and make things better for their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.