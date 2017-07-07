Namibia/South Africa: 'Bafana Is Priority, Not FIFA Rankings'

The Brave Warriors are focused on retaining the Cosafa Cup Plate when they take on South Africa in the final today, and not their new downgraded Fifa ranking, says head coach Ricardo Mannetti.

Namibia plummeted 62 places on the latest rankings released on Thursday to place 156th in the world and 47th in Africa, just seven places off Somalia, who are the lowest-ranked side on the continent.

The new ranking is the country's joint third-worst position since its admission to Fifa in 1993. Namibia's lowest ranking was 161st in 2005, followed by 158th in 2004, and 156th in 1993.

Conversely, South Africa moved one place up to 64th in the world and 13th in Africa, with their excellent away victory over Nigeria last month tempered by recent defeats to Zambia and Tanzania.

The contrasting ranking positions will not be reflected on the field later on Friday, Mannetti said.

"All I know is that the ranking will not play tomorrow," Mannetti told The Namibian Sport when asked about the team's drastic tumble.

Egypt remain the top-ranked team in Africa, followed by Senegal, DR Congo, Tunisia and Cameroon.

World champions Germany are ranked the top team in the world following their Fifa Confederations Cup success in Russia. They are followed by Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Switzerland.

"All teams play two matches in a week when there are Fifa [international] dates. We have missed four weeks of the Fifa dates, translating into eight games this year. So, if you have not played for one full year, then I think it is not for me to answer that question. For now, we are only concentrating on Bafana [Bafana]," Mannetti said.

He added that his charges are in the right frame of mind after a morale-sapping penalties' defeat to Lesotho on Saturday which saw Namibia drop into the plate section following an improved showing and a 1-0 victory over Swaziland on Tuesday.

"We are better motivated than last week. The win versus a higher ranked Swazi (132nd) team gave us confidence," said Mannetti.

That motivation was amplified by upbeat full-back Ananias Gebhart, who plays professionally in South Africa's first division with Jomo Cosmos, relishing the opportunity to come up against Cosafa's top-ranked side.

"We are not scared of South Africa. They have the best league in Africa, but we would like to prove that we are as talented as they are. Fans can be assured of a great game," Gebhardt told Nampa on Wednesday.

The two sides have met seven times, with Namibia prevailing twice, South Africa four times and one match drawn.

Both Namibia's victories, in which Mannetti featured as a lung-busting midfield general, were in the Cosafa Cup - a competition the nations share an identical head-to-head record. However, Bafana Bafana edged their last Cosafa match-up 2-1, and are favourites to win today's final against a patched-up side of game-starved amateurs mixed with journeymen professionals.

That fact has not deflated the Brave Warriors' spirit as they plan on upsetting the odds.

"It all goes down to how we approach the game; our attitude must be positive in that match. Bafana Bafana can be beaten, especially with the squad they have, which is not their strongest. So, we stand a chance of beating them," stated Brave Warriors captain Ronald Ketjijere.

Meanwhile, Zambia and Zimbabwe face off in Sunday's Cup final after both turned in a show of force to dispatch their semi-final opponents on Wednesday.

Zambia were a goal down early against Tanzania, but stormed through to their eighth final with a 4-2 win, while Zimbabwe shrugged off the fatigue of five games in nine days to dispatch Lesotho by a 4-3 scoreline.