7 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: MMD Die Hard Youths Block Dr Nevers Mumba From Featuring On 5fm

By Chris Phiri

MMD Die Hard Youths Coordinator Gerald Chiluba yesterday morning led a group of youths to prevent former party President Nevers Mumba from featuring on a live radio program at 5FM.

In an interview shortly after meeting the station manager of 5FM, Chiluba said they had information the opposition UPND media team had circulated alerts to international news agencies to monitor the program.

He said Nevers Mumba was going to escalate the view that President Lungu has become a dictator so as to paint the country a dictatorship in the eyes of the international community.

"We had information that the UPND Media Team had circulated the media alert to international news agencies to monitor the program, where Dr Mumba wanted to escalate the view that President Lungu has become a dictator arising from his address to the nation yesterday," he said.

Dr Mumba was scheduled to appear on the Burning Issue an interactive radio program that talks about governance issues but Chiluba with the help of youths from the party made sure that their former leader did not appear arguing Dr Mumba was no longer the president.

He said he had no problem with Dr Mumba featuring on radio as former president or former vice president but that his continued attempt to masquerade was a danger to the growth of the party.

Chiluba said Dr Mumba was making it difficult for the party to move from his destructive leadership.

"These are the same people that are agitating circumstances that have led to the situation we are in as a country.

"Just yesterday the republican President was expressing concern with regard the deteriorating levels of lawlessness in country because of his continued behaving of misleading and mis-advising the general public.

"As MMD Die hard we are more than determined to put one Nevers in his place. We shall make sure that he will never appear on any platform as MMD President because the law that govern political parties in Zambia is very clear with who the MMD President is, that is non other than Hon. Felix Chipota Mutati, period," Chiluba declared.

