Namibia: Bid to Slow Down Bank Closure

A ruling on a technical legal point that might slow down the Bank of Namibia's effort to have the SME Bank shut down is due to be delivered in the Windhoek High Court today.

The technical point, which was raised by a lawyer representing the two minority shareholders of the SME Bank, yesterday resulted in the hearing of an urgent application to have the bank wound up not taking place as scheduled.

After hearing oral arguments on the point raised by lawyer Sisa Namandje, judge Hannelie Prinsloo reserved judgement to this morning.

The Bank of Namibia is asking the court to order the provisional winding-up of the SME Bank, contending that the bank was insolvent as a result of the expected loss of more than N$174 million supposedly invested in South Africa.

An urgent application in which the central bank is asking the High Court to provisionally wind up the SME Bank was launched on Tuesday. By yesterday, only the two Zimbabwean minority shareholders of the bank, Metropolitan Bank of Zimbabwe (Metbank) and World Eagle Properties (Pty) Ltd, had given notice that they would oppose the Bank of Namibia's application to have the SME Bank closed down.

The central bank took control of the SME Bank at the beginning of March. The point raised by Namandje was that the Companies Act required that before an application for the winding-up of a company is presented to the High Court, a copy of the application should be presented to the master of the High Court.

The law also states that a winding-up application should be accompanied by a certificate, issued by the master, stating that sufficient security has been provided for the payment of the initial costs of the winding-up.

Namandje argued that while the Bank of Namibia's case was filed at the High Court on Tuesday, the application was served on the master only the following day. Because of that alleged failure to comply with the Companies Act, the matter should be struck from the court roll, he argued.

Senior counsel Andrew Corbett, representing the central bank, responded by pointing out that a certificate with Tuesday's date, in which the master stated that a copy of the application had been lodged with her and the required security for the payment of costs had been provided, was filed at the court. The point raised by Namandje was "highly technical" and without merit, Corbett said.

In an affidavit filed yesterday, Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi claimed that the "striking feature" of the papers filed at the court on behalf of Metbank and World Eagle Properties was a complete absence of denials that the SME Bank was insolvent.

The financial position of the bank was deteriorating daily, Shiimi said, after recounting that the central bank was informed on Wednesday that one of the SME Bank's biggest depositors, Namibia's National Energy Fund, intended to withdraw its deposits with the bank. The fund has deposited about N$400 million in the bank, with N$117 million of that in a call account, and the rest in a fixed deposit set to mature around October, Shiimi said.

If the fund were to call up its deposits, it would have "a significant and materially detrimental effect" on the SME Bank and also its other creditors, he stated.

In an earlier affidavit, Shiimi said the SME Bank's liabilities exceeded its assets by about N$162 million at the end of March this year. At that stage, the bank had liabilities amounting to N$1,16 billion, while its assets totalled about N$998 million.

According to Shiimi, this meant that the bank was not only insolvent, but its future also appeared hopeless. "The solvency position is not expected to improve as the SME Bank continues to incur operating losses," he added.

Shiimi said without an injection of capital, the bank would not be able to honour its obligations beyond September.

The central bank notified the SME Bank in May already that it needed a capital injection of about N$359 million to stave off insolvency.

Shiimi noted in his affidavit that government, which holds 65% of the shares in the SME Bank, has over the years injected close to N$450 million into the bank. The two minority shareholders - Metbank has a 30% stake in the bank and World Eagle Properties 5% - have invested close to N$58 million to capitalise the bank, Shiimi said.

Government was not prepared to continue to bail out the bank, Shiimi indicated.

In a letter that finance minister Calle Schlettwein wrote to Shiimi last week, and which forms part of court papers, the minister stated that government could not spare any more money to recapitalise the SME Bank. Schlettwein suggested that the bank be closed down, rather than being sold, so that further losses and damage to shareholders would be limited.