Government has honoured a Scot Colin Cameron who served in the cabinet of Malawi's first post-independence government.

Cameron, 84, was honoured during the National Service of Worship to commemorate the 53rd independence anniversary held at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe, for his role in the fight for Malawi's independence between 1957 and 1964.

Giving a brief background about Cameron's heroism, Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Joseph Mwanamveka, who was also chairperson for the main organising committee, said the Scottish citizen came to Malawi in 1957 to work as a government lawyer but became sympathetic to the independence movement.

"Honourable Cameron became sympathetic of the independence movement and he represented several freedom fighters in their trials during the State of Emergency in March 1959," said Mwanamveka.

According to Mwanamveka, Cameron returned to Scotland in 1960 after the expiry of his employment contract only to be called back to Malawi by Malawi's first President, Hastings Kamuzu Banda, so that Cameron could contest in the 1961 general election in Blantyre.

"He returned to Malawi in 1961 and won the elections for the Soche Constituency. He was then appointed Minister of Works and Transport and later become Minister of Communications. In the 1964 general election, Cameron was the only European to be re-elected as a Malawi Congress Party candidate and was the only European in the first post independence cabinet," said Mwanamveka.

Cameron resigned from cabinet during the July 1964 Cabinet Crisis and returned to his legal practice where he represented among others, former Minister of Education, Henry Masauko Blasius Chipembere, before leaving Malawi in November the same year.

"Cameron was invited to become the Honorary Consul of Malawi in Scotland by the second President of Malawi, Dr Bakili Muluzi, in 1994. May I now request His Excellence the President to decorate Hon Colin Cameron for his contributions to the country's independence," said Mwanamveka.

Speaking before being decorated, Cameron said he was honoured to receive the medal for his role in the independence movement and that the recognition symbolises the great partnership between Malawi and Scotland.

"I was there in 1964 when Malawi was given its independence. 6 July is also a very important day for my wife Alison and I. It was on a day like this that we left Scotland for the first time to work here 60 years ago. We wish Malawi all the best in the next 53 years," said 83 year old Cameron.

President Peter Mutharika speaking after decorating Cameron said time has come for Malawi to make its independence truly meaningfully by moving away from being economically and politically depended on other countries.

"I want us to make our independence meaningful. I want us to be politically and economically independent. God has given us everything to prosper. Our prosperity lays in our hard work and dedication," said Mutharika.