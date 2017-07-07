Senegal: Namibia Firm Favourites Against Senegal

Namibia will start as the firm favourites when they host Senegal in the Africa Rugby Gold Cup competition at the Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Senegal lost their opening two matches in the competition, both at home, going down 28-16 to Zimbabwe on 24 June and then losing narrowly 17-16 to Uganda last Saturday.

In a close encounter, Uganda took an early 10-3 lead but Senegal struck back with a try by winger Moussa Barry and two penalties and a conversion by centre Aldric Folliot to go 13-10 ahead.

Uganda though regained the lead with a converted try to go into halftime 17-13 ahead. In a dour second half, Folliot narrowed the gap to 17-16 with another penalty, but Uganda held on for the victory.

Uganda's victory, coupled with their 33-33 draw against Kenya on 24 June, saw them going to the top of the log on six points, while Senegal are second last on one point.

Uganda also climbed two places to 38th on the international rankings and fifth in Africa, while Senegal dropped six places to 51st in the world and seventh in Africa.

Namibia got their Gold Cup campaign off to a fine start when they romped to a 53-7 victory away to Tunisia last Saturday.

That result saw them going second on the log, one point behind Uganda, with a match in hand, while they also retained their 21st ranking in the world and second in Africa.

More than 10 of Namibia's first choice players were unavailable for that match and coach Phil Davies brought in numerous youngsters who acquitted themselves well of their task.

Eighthman Wian Conradie, who studies at the University of Johannesburg scored two tries, while centre Justin Newman who studies at Potchefstroom University scored another.

There were also tries for Unam's young fly half TC Kisting and a hattrick for Namibia's experienced flanker Rohan Kitshoff, while several up and coming players were brought in, like Louis van der Westhuizen, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Christo van der Merwe, Max Katjijeko, Thomasau Forbes, Desiderius Sethie, Damian Stevens, Lesley Klim and Gino Wilson.

Against Senegal tomorrow most of them will get another run as Namibia continues to prepare and build depth and experience to the squad ahead of next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Namibia and Senegal have met three times before, with Senegal losing each time, but they have provided strong opposition.

In 2008 Namibia won 13-10 in Dakar and in 2012 Namibia squeezed home 20-18 in a World Cup qualifier in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

A year later, however, Namibia comfortably beat Senegal 35-12 in Dakar.

Saturday's match will start at 16h00 and will be preceded by several primary school matches starting at 10h00.

The entrance fee is N$60 for the main stand, N$30 for adults on the open stand and N$10 for children on the open stand. Tickets are available at webtickets.com.na at Pick 'n Pay stores or at the entrance.

The Namibia Rugby Union meanwhile announced that there will be a free drink for 100 supporters who dress up in Namibia or Windhoek Draught gear while there will also be a competition for the best 'beer-amped' face using new face-recognition technology from Namibia Breweries.

The final round of the Premier League also takes place this weekend, before the start of the knockout stages in a fortnight's time.

All the matches will be away from the capital, with Kudus hosting Wanderers and Walvis Bay hosting Unam at the coast, while Reho Falcon host Western Suburbs and Rehoboth host United.