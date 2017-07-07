7 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sailing - Angolan Graciano Novaes Crowned African Champion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan sailor, Graciano Novaes, was crowned African champion in the 2017 Optimist African Championship that ran from June 30 to July 6 in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, according to an official statement.

Osvaldo da Gama, who won the last edition held in Angola, finished second in the event.

Angola placed four athletes in the top seven, where, in addition to the first two, it also includes Emilio Chissingui and Osvaldo Carlos.

The national delegation in the championship was composed of seven members, five sailors and technical team, headed by Moisés Camota.

Angola

Military Chiefs' Term of Office to Be Discussed

The Proposed Law on the Term of Office of the Chiefs of the Armed Forces, National Police and Intelligence Services was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.