Luanda — The Angolan sailor, Graciano Novaes, was crowned African champion in the 2017 Optimist African Championship that ran from June 30 to July 6 in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, according to an official statement.

Osvaldo da Gama, who won the last edition held in Angola, finished second in the event.

Angola placed four athletes in the top seven, where, in addition to the first two, it also includes Emilio Chissingui and Osvaldo Carlos.

The national delegation in the championship was composed of seven members, five sailors and technical team, headed by Moisés Camota.