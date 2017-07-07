7 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda Improves By One Spot in Latest FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

The national football team (Amavubi) has moved up by one position from 128th to 127th in the latest FIFA world rankings that were released on Thursday morning at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Despite a 2-1 loss against Central African Republic during the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier that was played on June 11, Rwanda has improved by one spot to 127th position after a significant fall from 118th place to 128th during the May ranking.

Antoine Hey's side will be looking to improve further on this ranking when they take on Tanzania on July 15, in the first leg of this year's 2018 CHAN qualifiers scheduled to take place at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

In the CECAFA region, Rwanda is ranked fifth behind leaders Uganda who dropped by three positions to 74th, Kenya who dropped by 10 slots to 84th, Tanzania that improved by 10 positions to 114th and Burundi that improved by 27 places to 121st.

Egypt is on top of the table in Africa (24th) despite dropping by three positions, Senegal (27th) maintained the second place while DR Congo (28th) hugely improved by 11 places to go third with Tunisia (34th) taking the fourth place and Cameroon (36th) in the fifth place.

FIFA Confederation Cup winners Germany have dethroned Brazil from the top spot and are now second while Argentina are third with European champions Portugal in the fourth place and Switzerland in the fifth place.

Rwanda

Top British Diplomat Roots for Closer Rwanda-UK Relations

A top British diplomat, Sir Simon McDonald, has said that if countries are to progress and make things better for their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.