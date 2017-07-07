Rwanda Improves By One Spot in Latest FIFA Rankings

The national football team (Amavubi) has moved up by one position from 128th to 127th in the latest FIFA world rankings that were released on Thursday morning at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

Despite a 2-1 loss against Central African Republic during the opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier that was played on June 11, Rwanda has improved by one spot to 127th position after a significant fall from 118th place to 128th during the May ranking.

Antoine Hey's side will be looking to improve further on this ranking when they take on Tanzania on July 15, in the first leg of this year's 2018 CHAN qualifiers scheduled to take place at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

In the CECAFA region, Rwanda is ranked fifth behind leaders Uganda who dropped by three positions to 74th, Kenya who dropped by 10 slots to 84th, Tanzania that improved by 10 positions to 114th and Burundi that improved by 27 places to 121st.

Egypt is on top of the table in Africa (24th) despite dropping by three positions, Senegal (27th) maintained the second place while DR Congo (28th) hugely improved by 11 places to go third with Tunisia (34th) taking the fourth place and Cameroon (36th) in the fifth place.

FIFA Confederation Cup winners Germany have dethroned Brazil from the top spot and are now second while Argentina are third with European champions Portugal in the fourth place and Switzerland in the fifth place.