Zimbabwe: Woman Drowns Own Newly Born Twins, Blames Midwife

A 29-year-old Harare woman on allegations of killing her newly born twin babies by drowning them in a bucket of water inside her rented cabin on Thursday accused the 'traditional midwife' of the crime.

Gladys Tsvuura from Dzivarasekwa told magistrate Josephine Sande that she was in so much pain that she could not keep track with events surrounding her on the day in question.

Denying the allegations, she said whoever was at the scene is the one who can tell the court what happened.

"My babies didn't cry. I don't know what the midwife did with them but I'm not the one who placed them in the bucket," she said.

However her land lady, Shupikai Mbimbi, nailed her saying she was the one who called the midwife to the scene after she suspected that Tsvuura had given birth.

She told court that Tsvuura refused to open the door for them, claiming she had a terrible headache.

Mbimbi said Tsvuura only opened the door after they said they were calling the police.

When they opened the door, they found Tsvuura sitting on top of the bucket containing her dead twins who were tied in a plastic bag.

"She told police officers that she was still pregnant but the police decided on searching the house upon noticing blood stains on her legs," said Mbimbi.

Mbimbi further alleged that when the midwife held the plastic containing the babies, Tsvuura jumped and grabbed the plastic bag saying it contained her muteuro.

The police then noticed that the plastic actually contained two newly born twins who were already dead.

The case continues Friday with the midwife testifying.

Tsvuura is facing charges of concealing birth.

According to the state, on May 19 this year at Federation Dzivarasekwa extension, Tsvuura delivered the twins while she was alone inside her cabin.

She then immersed them inside a 20 litre bucket of water before she hid the bucket among her property.

However during the process of delivery, one of the twins allegedly cried raising suspicion from the landlady who summoned a 'traditional midwife' to her place of residence. The two later called the police.