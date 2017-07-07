Zimbabwe: Police Launch Search for 'Kidnapped' Romeo

Police in Harare have launched a search for a Harare man, who has been missing for the past six days, amid reports that he was allegedly kidnapped by another man who accused him of having an extramarital affair with his wife.

The State alleged that Silas Chinaa was kidnapped by Innocent Maendesa (40) of Warren Park 1, Harare, on July 1 and is still missing.

Information brought before the courts showed that Chinaa had been having an adulterous affair with Maendesa's wife, Rutendo Myambo since 2007, the court heard.

Maendesa yesterday appeared before magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza charged with kidnapping and unlawful detention.

He was not asked to plead to the charges. Due to the gravity of the offence, which is a third schedule offence, Maendesa was remanded in custody to July 20 with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court pending trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 1 this year, Maendesa confronted Chinaa, whom he accused of having a love relationship with his wife. It is alleged Chinaa and Myambo have been seeing each other secretly since 2007.

After the altercation, the State alleged that Maendesa and Chinaa went their separate ways. Maendesa, the court heard, is said to have later sent a message to Chinaa, which read "Hie, days are numbered".

Later that day during the night, Chinaa went to park his vehicle at Mucherechesi car park in Mufakose, Harare. That is when he was last seen.

His vehicle was discovered in the car park the following day. It was unlocked with the keys and mobile phone inside, the State alleged. Chinaa's photo has been circulating on social media as a missing person.