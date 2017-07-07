Days after president Robert Mugabe donated $I million to the African Union to promote self-reliance among Africans, a government official has revealed that a range of state departments are depending on donors for their daily operations.

Graciano Nyaguse, a director in the Ministry of Macro Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, revealed this to delegates attending a two day national Diaspora action plan which ended Thursday in Harare.

"Some of us in the government would understand how the treasury is stressed and at the Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, all the programmes to do with Diaspora engagement activities are being funded by the International Organization for Migration (IOM)," said Nyaguse.

"This is also happening in most government departments and line departments where their operations are being funded by development partners," he added.

After Mugabe presented the cheque to the AU the state media claimed that the aged leader was setting an example while critics said his gesture was hollow considering his government's failure to fund key activities.

Government is not only failing to fund its ministries, but also struggling to pay the bloated workforce.

Since the end of the Unity Government of President Robert Mugabe and two MDC formations, four years ago, treasury has been struggling to sustain government activities.

Since then, Finance minister, Patrick Chinamasa, has been staggering civil servants' salary dates which for years used to be predictable.

Chinamasa has also staggered government workers' bonuses after his offer to pay civil servants with land hit a brick wall.

Generous Gushungo ... President Mugabe presenting the cheque to AU

According to Nyaguse, government funding for ministries remains on paper.

"Yes, we have a budgetary allocation but we have not yet received anything and this is also true with regards other line departments," he said.

The national Diaspora action plan meeting was funded by the European Union and the IOM.

These two donors have also committed to fund the government -Diaspora engagement activities with the aim of encouraging people living abroad to come and invest back home.