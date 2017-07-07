7 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Warriors Move Up FIFA Rankings

The Warriors victory over Liberia in the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers has earned Zimbabwe an upward move on the FIFA world rankings after they climbed 14 places up the table. The Warriors are now ranked 101 in the world up from last month's 115th place.

They are now 27th on the continent also moving significantly from the 35th spot they occupied on June 1.

Knowledge Musona's hat-trick against the Lone Star at the National Sports Stadium on June 11 saw the Warriors take early charge of Group G of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

The latest rankings, released yesterday, showed that the progress was significant as Zimbabwe are now one place outside the top 100.

The last time the national team was hovering around the 100th position mark was in December before they went to Gabon for the AFCON finals.

They were placed on 102nd prior. The Warriors were among the best movers this month sharing the spotlight on the continent with such teams as the Democratic Republic of Congo, neighbours South Africa as well as Mozambique.

South Africa won away in Nigeria while Mozambique had an historic victory against Zambia.

