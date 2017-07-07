7 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hurungwe Arts Fest Roars Into Life

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent This year's edition of Hurungwe Arts Festival roars into life today with different musical, theatre and dance groups expected to illuminate the town with dance and music.

Running under theme "Chance to Change" the festival will also play hosts to several prison inmates from Mashonaland West who are expected to showcase their talent in theatre.

Festival organiser Joel Zilala said all was set for the festival.

"The stage is set for the two day festival and all the groups have confirmed their participation in the festival. I am happy that a number of people have shown interest in the art fete," he said.

Some of the venues which will host some of the activities will include Chikangwe Hall, Chikangwe Tavern and Karoi Hotel.

Other theatre groups that include Bandelela Theatre ensemble from Bulawayo, Budiriro and Benina from Kadoma as well as Hurungwe Arts group are expected to perform.

Dance groups that include Baptism of Fire, Pezhuba Pachena cultural ensemble from Hwange, Beni Arinoti from Mhangura will also share their expertise on the highly subscribed event.

Zilala said the incorporation of prisons was meant to complement Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services efforts to give inmates chance to be rehabilitated.

"This year it would be a different case because we will have six prisons from Mashonaland West battling for honours," he said.

"They will be competing and winners will get certificates. In that way we feel they develop their talent even if they are incarcerated," Zilala added.

The festival has been instrumental in exposing talents from the province with this year's edition having a number of participating groups from different provinces.

"We wish to develop talents from the festival as well as bringing art to the community. We are happy that sponsors have been coming on board as well the support of the community," said Zilala

