Zimbabwe: Bid to Block Herbert Nkala Re-Election Fails

A disgruntled FBC Holdings minority shareholder lost his bid to block the re-election of chairman Herbert Nkala at an annual general meeting (AGM) last week after failing to win the support of key shareholders, the Financial Gazette has learnt.

Noel Hayes, a shareholder in FBCH, alleges that Nkala has been involved in mismanagement at Turnall Holdings Limited, where he was a board chairman before the exit of FBCH in 2014.

On that basis, Hayes said Nkala should not have been re-elected to the FBCH board at last week's AGM.

But the FBCH shareholders' meeting on Thursday, unanimously voted for the re-election of Gertrude Chikwava, Nkala and Robin Vela, the chairman of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) whom Hayes had tried to persuade to block Nkala.

Hayes, who manages a $10 million Africa portfolio through the Malta-based LHG Malta Holding Limited, claimed through his lawyers in May that there was a fallout at one of the country's largest banking groups over $3,4 million in annual management fees that FBCH was charging Turnall prior to its exit.

FBCH denied the allegations.

In response to questions from the Financial Gazette, Priscilla Sadomba, the head of marketing at FBCH, said the allegations raised by Hayes were deliberated upon and rejected by the FBCH board of directors, upon taking legal advice.

"LHG Malta and Mr Hayes were advised to seek recourse through the courts, if they felt aggrieved by this position. FBCH has heard nothing further from this quarter," she said.

"For the record, the AGM is the official meeting where shareholders are given an opportunity to freely express their sentiments and opinions in an open forum. It is pertinent to note that Mr Hayes or LHG Malta were not present at the AGM, nor did they send a proxy. All the resolutions were unanimously passed at the AGM."

The Financial Gazette has obtained copies of communication between Vela and Hayes who was aggressively attempting to influence the NSSA boss to thwart Nkala's re-election.

Several of the letters were copied to FBCH directors, Canada Malunga, Hebert Hungwe of NSSA and a P Hopkins, of Equator Capital.

"To vote in support of the reappointment of a chairman who has been unable to answer any of the accusations of fraudulent misrepresentation that I put to you and the company a year ago would otherwise seem to be simply condoning such actions and abdicating responsibility for ensuring that the openness, accountability and integrity that is collectively claimed by the directors in the accounts currently before shareholders is the truth, and not lip-service," Hayes said in one of the letters dated June 27, 2017.

Before the AGM, Hayes had written to Vela saying he would not let-up on the issue.

"You are all aware of my position detailed in correspondence of June last year. The issue has not gone away despite the tardiness of the SECZ in investigating the matter and you can remain certain that FBCH's recent statement has confirmed my resolution to expose the truth. As you are further aware, the chair is standing for re-election at Thursday's AGM ... and I believe that you would be negligent in your duty to shareholders if you do not ask the attached questions to him before voting, and then act appropriately," he said.

"At no time has FBC provided me with any answers to these questions or any evidence to counter the allegations of fraudulent misconduct, despite the fact that I have given them every opportunity to so do. Furthermore, I trust you will also obtain answers to these questions in advance of the AGM so as to ensure that the FBC board makes no inaccurate, misleading or defamatory statement on this matter and to ensure you do not become personally embroiled and legally enjoined in any wrongful or misleading statement."

He said Vela was "the guardian of shareholders' interests and implicitly enjoined in the responsibility statements in FBCH's accounts that will be presented to shareholders on Thursday. I trust you will not lose this opportunity to obtain answers before hand and act appropriately to ensure the wrongdoings of the past are not compounded."

He said he expected NSSA, major shareholders and non executive directors to act "because it is the right thing to do and it is what NSSA has done in far less serious cases of failed corporate governance."

But Vela fired back, telling Hayes to fight his own battles.

"I have been really patient on this matter. You have started a process -- see that through. We are not going to act/react simply because it is your wish," Vela said in his reply to Hayes dated June 27, 2017.

Contacted for comment, Vela told the Financial Gazette said Hayes was a minority shareholder "seemingly disgruntled with FBCH management with regards an investment he made in Turnall Holdings".

"He made a legal complaint, commenced legal action, followed by further complaints to both the ZSE (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange) and SEC (Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe). It remains NSSA's considered view that the legal and regulatory processes started by the minority shareholder should run their course, and the outcome of which we will then consider based on independent facts determined by competent independent authorities," said Vela.

He pointed out that the minority shareholder had the opportunity to attend the AGM and raise his concerns "at that appropriate forum".

"He did not attend, but instead wanted the major shareholders to 'fight his seeming personality differences battle for him'."

He said NSSA had "received satisfactory explanation from FBCH and will not be threatened or hastened into taking action to satisfy the agenda of a particular quarter. That same message was given to LHG Malta, the minority shareholder concerned."