7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: End Strike as Govt Will Honour Pay Deal - Matiang'i Tells Varsities' Staff

By Ouma Wanzala

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has appealed to universities' staff who are on strike to resume work.

Dr Matiang'i assured the more than 27,700 employees of government's commitment to implement the salary increase deal.

Speaking on the sidelines of Africa Ministers for Education conference in Nairobi, Dr Matiang'i said the government has no intention of renegotiating the deal.

DEAL STILL IN PLACE

The staff have been on strike since Monday to push for the implementation of Sh10 billion collective bargaining agreement for 2013-2017 .

"There is no dispute at all. The government is not saying that there is no money or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) but we have to be understanding and accommodative," the CS said.

He disclosed that he had directed University councils to immediately embark on new talks for the 2017-2021 CBA.

BALANCE

Dr Matiang'i observed that the decision to pay the staff Sh4.8 billion was done since the accord was signed at the tail end of the 2016/2017 financial year but assured that the remaining Sh5.2 billion will be paid this financial year.

"The remaining money will be released as part of the capitation to universities. We must at all times as stakeholders demonstrate good faith and trust if we hope to develop this country," he said.

MONEY FIRST

The unions: University Academic Staff Union (Uasu), Kenya Universities Staff Union (Kusu) and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions Hospital and Allied Workers (Kudheiha) have insisted that they will only call off their strike once they have been paid in full.

