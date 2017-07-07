6 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Policy Conference - Party Failures Mean 2019 Coalitions Likely

analysis By Greg Nicolson

The ANC's national policy conference was a failure. It struggled to united opposing factions and provide policy direction for South Africans demanding immediate change. Looking at the 2019 elections, it means we'll see coalition governments more likely to be elected.

President Jacob Zuma stood up at the ANC's fifth national policy conference on Friday and acknowledged his party's challenges. He faced thousands of ANC branch reps and started with a quote from ANC founding president Pixley ka Isaka Seme on overcoming divisions. Patronage, corruption, social distance, factionalism, party election processes, and the resulting party splits, had hurt the ANC, said Zuma.

"We did not tear ourselves apart because of lack of progress at times," he finished with a quote from Oliver Tambo. "We were always ready to accept our mistakes and to correct them."

The conference was critical to the party's future. Zuma said solutions-based proposals must emerge from the organisational renewal document, which has always been a frank assessment of the party and its challenges. But the ANC is fighting against gravity. No one knows its challenges better than the party itself, but it has been unable to take action, almost embracing its decline as a...

