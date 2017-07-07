Nigeria: Informality Killing Nigerian SMEs - DG SMEDAN

Kaduna — The Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda has expressed concern over the inability of Medium Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) to formalize their businesses which he said is militating against the growth of the businesses.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the First Phase of training exercises for the senior management staff of the agency in Kaduna, the DG said, "Most of the micro businesses in Nigeria are informal, most of these people have not formalized their businesses. The businesses are not registered, and it does not have the component of micro insurance in it."

He said, "Most of the businesses do not even have bank accounts and it is important because, for you to grow any business in Nigeria from micro to small to medium, you need to formalize this largely informal sector, it is only when you formalize that you can grow them."

Commenting on the challenges militating against the growth of MSMEs in Nigeria, he said, "The capacity of the MSMEs to manage their businesses which is more important than any other factor another issue is finance that is, providing the necessary finance for the MSMEs, there is a lot the issue of work space, providing them with the necessary input and the necessary infrastructure needed to carry on their businesses."

Meanwhile the agency has launched the One Local Government, One Product (OLOP) initiative.

While signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the five cooperatives chosen for the pilot study in Kaduna, Radda said the initiative has the potential to turn around the Nigerian economy especially in the area of agribusiness.

"I am delighted to inform you that this initiative is dear to SMEDAN and the success of this pilot run will determine the future of the programme. Already plans are concluded to extend the programme to 109 clusters located across the country."He said.

However, Radda said the performance of cooperatives involved in the pilot study will determine the level of support of the Federal Government will give One Local Government, One Product Initiative.

The five clusters chosen for the pilot run of the OLOP project are Bee Keepers Development Association, Kaduna state, Godwin Gari Processing Cooperative Kilankwa 2, FCT, Udokanma Ichida Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (palm produce) Anambra state, Kayauki Kilishi Batagarawa Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, Katsina State and Potatoes Growers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (POGMAN), Osun state.