Kenya: Upper Hill Floor Kakamega to Set Up St Anthony's Showdown

Nairobi Region's Upper Hill will battle St Anthony's Boys Kitale in the boys' football final as the Airtel Rising Stars National Secondary Schools Term Two B Games end on Saturday at the Moi Nyeri Complex Primary School.

The girls' final will see six-time winners Wiyeta tackle Ibinzo Girls from Western Region.

Upper Hill edged out highly fancied Kakamega High School 4-3 on post-match penalties in a nail-biting last four encounter, while St Anthony's beat Kathungi 1-0 in the other semi-final courtesy of Silas Ogana's 88th minute strike.

Upper Hill goalkeeper Duncan Okinyi was the hero for the 2013 champions as he saved three penalties to send his team to the final.

Okinyi stopped Kakamega's top scorer Henry Juma, Boniface Ooko and Joshua Otieno's spot kicks.

Upper Hill scored through Daglas Mokaya, Peter Oudu, Tom Oluoch before Peter Oyier stepped up to convert the winning penalty, sending Kakamega keeper Job Ochieng the wrong way. Okinyi was hoisted shoulder high by his teammates as the team broke into song and dance.

Chris Alpha, Ronald Sichenje and Yusuf Mainge were spot on from 12 yards for the Green Commandos.

Upper Hill coach Joseph Makokha admitted it was a tough encounter but praised his charges' resilience.

"We matched them in all departments and fought till the end. We aim to finish the job on Saturday and hope we show the same fighting spirit," Makokha said.

Kakamega will only have themselves to blame having been the better side for large spells of the encounter that drew large crowds.

The attacking trio of James Mazembe, Juma and Ronald Sichenje dazzled the fans with deft touches and nice footwork but were kept at bay by the solid Upper Hill defence.

With a lion's share of possession, Kakamega could not find the killer instinct that carried them right through the group stages.

Mazembe went close in the 23rd minute but his free-kick was brilliantly saved by Okinyi. At the other end, Upper Hill threatened with a series of corners but could also not find the breakthrough.

The second half also belonged to Kakamega, who dominated proceedings but struggled to find that elusive goal forcing the match to go into extra time.

WIYETA TACKLE IBINZO

Kakamega, who have won the title 12 times, will now contest the play-off match with Kathungi. Upper Hill will be going for second title while St Anthony's are seeking a fifth crown. The two sides' only other previous meeting was the final of the 2012 final which St Anthony's won 1-0.

In the girls' affair, Wiyeta will be going for a seventh title against first time finalists Ibinzo. Wiyeta beat Njabini 2-0 in yesterday's semis as Ibinzo upset 2015 finalists Kobala Mixed 2-0 in the other last four match. Wiyeta had beaten Ibinzo 4-2 in the preliminary stages.

FIXTURES

Football

Girls

Wiyeta v Ibinzo

Playoff- Njabini v Kobala

Boys

Upper Hill v St Anthony's

Playoff

Kakamega v Kathungi

Volleyball

Girls

Final

Kwanthanze v Cheptil

Playoff

Lugulu v Soweto

Boys

Final

Sengera v Malava

Playoff

Kangundo v Cheptil