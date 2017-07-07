South Africa: Cricket - England Vs South Africa 1st Test Preview - Head-to-Head, Squads, Session Times

After a dismal time in coloured clothing, South Africa return to the format they like best. Their record in England is unmatched, but an inexperienced squad will have their work cut out for them as England look to begin a new era under Joe Root.



The Proteas have had an utterly miserable tour of the United Kingdom so far. But, there is hope. Or so they will hope. South Africa begin their redemption quest in the first of four Tests at Lord's on Thursday. But even before they have stepped onto the pitch, there' been a googly.

Faf du Plessis, he of the hard-arsed captaincy swagger, will not be available for selection and Dean Elgar will captain instead. Du Plessis's wife recently gave birth to the couple's first child. It was described as a "difficult" birth and the middle-order batsman will only rejoin the team once mom and baby are settled.

With the captaincy decided, it's on to the batting cover. Theunis de Bruyn, who made his debut in New Zealand earlier this year, is widely expected to fill the slot, unless management was trying to fox reporters at this week's press conferences.

Also certain is that...