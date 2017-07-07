Liberia: Thomas Koon Miraculously Healed From Insanity Makes Sos Call

Monrovia — The fate of Thomas Koon still lies in limbo as he lies in pains and agony at the Catholic Hospital waiting for someone or organization to stand in the gap for him.

According to his current caretaker, Koon needs a medical operation but before that, the authority of the hospital has requested that someone or an organization stand in the gap.

"The Hospital has requested that a member of his family sign for the operation but since there hasn't been anyone to come forth so we have written the government through the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Protection to stand for him."

According to Edwin Moore, the demand by the Hospital is not only about paying the medical bills but are also concerns about his condition after the operation.

"They want someone to assure that he will be taken care of after the operation, as you may be aware the operation will include removing that finger that has been surrounded by irons and I am an amputee I wouldn't be able to take care of him and myself," Moore said.

Moore said, some of the medical bills for Koon's operation have been paid through financial contributions made by philanthropists, but Koon still needs moral support from his family and government and assurance of care after the medical operation.

Last week FrontPageAfrica reported that Thomas Koon who is in his early thirty's received his healing from mental illness.

He has lived in the famous red-light Market area for more than six years referred to as a "crazy man." He is famous for carrying several irons around his fingers, hands, and legs.

Speaking to him from his sick bed at the Catholic Hospital, he said he received healing when someone strange appeared to him while sleeping at one of his famous sites nearone of the stores. According to him, there was something strange about this person who appeared to him.

Koon doesn't remember anything from his more than six years of insanity but does remember that he has family living in New Kru Town a community call Nyenonphaton and attended a school called "Mission for Today" but that was a long time according to him.

Before getting ill he made a living from selling Dehydration salt (ORS) he bought from Abeer pharmacy in the commercial district of Red-light.

He still remembers the name of a relative he called Forgbi whom he said is his aunt who took care of the family house in New Kru Town. According to him, he believes his Mother Boyenoh is still alive in Maryland County.

The medical expert believes Koon's story is unusual Dr. Janice Cooper head of Project Liberia Mental Health Program sponsored by the Carter Canter tell FrontPageAfrica in an interview that Koon's recovery is unusual.

"It not very usual and so I am not aware of people who suffered from mental illness and get well without medication."

"We know mental illness to be some kind of chemical imbalance in the brain and it depends on the mental illness and what you talk about where somebody is completely out of their mind not thinking straight and not doing things normal people will do and have a bizarre behavior that is considered.