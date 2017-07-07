7 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Four Learners Perish in Horrific Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo — Four learners from Malengalenga Combined School in Judea Lyabboloma Constituency died in a road accident late on Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned.

The driver lost control of the vehicle allegedly after a tyre burst.

The learners were travelling in a Ford Bantam carrying 12 passengers and were on their way to Sesheke Senior Secondary School to take part in schools sport.

The accident took place at Balyerwa in Mudumu National Park on the Malengalenga-Sangwali Road.

The deceased, two boys and two girls, died on the spot, while the other learners who sustained minor to serious injuries were admitted to the Katima Mulilo State Hospital. Two were admitted in the ICU, and one is reportedly in a critical condition after sustaining head injuries.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Namasiku Musa, who was in Grade 9, 21-year-old Lipuo Mavuna who was in Grade 8 (both females), the 21-year-old Alaska Masule, who was in Grade 10, and 23-year-old Timoth Mulozi who was also in Grade 10 (both males).

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger who was in the front seat, understood to be the schoolteacher, sustained minor injuries.

Zambezi Regional Police Commissioner Karel Theron confirmed the accident and revealed a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by the Kongola police.

Namibia

Does the Looting Continue?

Investigative journalism has brought into the public domain what seems to be another shady deal. Reportedly, attorney… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.