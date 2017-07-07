7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lamu Governor Timamy Opposes Bombing of Boni Forest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kalume Kazungu

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has opposed plans calls to bomb Boni Forest to flush out Al-Shabaab militants.

Addressing journalists at the new Mokowe County headquarters on Friday, Mr Timamy said bombing of the forest will destroy its ecosystem and called for alternative solutions to fighting the Al-Shabaab.

He was responding to calls by Coast Regional Coordinator Mr Nelson Marwa and Boni elders to have the forest that is considered Al-Shabaab hideout, bombed.

WILDLIFE

Mr Timamy said the forest has wildlife and huge forest cover which would be destroyed.

"I don't think bombing of the Boni Forest in Lamu is a solution. There are wild animals and indigenous trees in that forest. It would be bad for a country to go and destroy its own resources," said the governor.

"What will happen if Al-Shabaab hide in a town? Are we going to bomb the whole town just because they are there?" he said.

Condemning the recent Al-Shabaab attack in Pandanguo, Lamu West, Mr Timamy called on the public to give information to security officers to help them fight the Al-Shabaab.

ATTACKS

"I want to urge our people of Lamu not to be cowed by these attacks. Let us stand up and be alert. If you spot any suspicious individual, please report immediately to the authorities," he said.

Apart from being a tourist attraction, Boni forest has been the lifeline for the Aweer community commonly referred to as the Boni, who are hunters, gatherers and honey harvesters.

The forest was however declared a no-go zone by the Kenya Defense Forces shortly after the launch the Operation Linda Boni on September 15, 2015 to flush out the Al-Shabaab.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.