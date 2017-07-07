Liberia: 'Disability Shouldn't Stop You From Excelling in Life'

The deputy minister for planning and research at the Ministry of Health, Yah M. Zolia, told graduates at the J. W. Harris Memorial High School on the Bushrod Island that disability and poverty should not be justifications for not excelling in life.

Minister Zolia said knowledge makes people valuable in society and the "more knowledge you have, the more people need you, and they will pay you for your service." She admonished the students not to be "complacent with the little education you have acquired today, but keep moving and do not give up."

"If you are poor, study hard and make use of scholarship opportunities to enable you to achieve your goal in life. Let me tell you that wise people take responsibility for their lives and take the right actions; proactive people grab opportunities graciously and turn them into action. I urge you to make use of the knowledge you have acquired from this school."

She advised the graduates against the 'grasshopper mentality,' imploring them to be determined to rise above their circumstances, "because the grasshopper mentality is destructive and refuses to grow beyond two inches. It refuses to believe that obstacles can be overcome, setbacks can be surmounted, and barriers can become blessings."

She said graduates should become catalysts for positive change to help alleviate some of the challenges faced by the country.

Making the right decision after high school, she said, "would help you contribute positively to national growth and development of the country. On the other hand, you may contribute to increasing the problems by making wrong and unwise choices."

Amos P. Wisseh, the executive director of J. W. Harris, also urged the students to put into practice what they have acquired at the school.

"As you leave today from the walls of high school, be ambassadors for the J.W. Harris School," Wisseh said.