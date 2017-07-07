7 July 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Disability Shouldn't Stop You From Excelling in Life'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David A. Yates

The deputy minister for planning and research at the Ministry of Health, Yah M. Zolia, told graduates at the J. W. Harris Memorial High School on the Bushrod Island that disability and poverty should not be justifications for not excelling in life.

Minister Zolia said knowledge makes people valuable in society and the "more knowledge you have, the more people need you, and they will pay you for your service." She admonished the students not to be "complacent with the little education you have acquired today, but keep moving and do not give up."

"If you are poor, study hard and make use of scholarship opportunities to enable you to achieve your goal in life. Let me tell you that wise people take responsibility for their lives and take the right actions; proactive people grab opportunities graciously and turn them into action. I urge you to make use of the knowledge you have acquired from this school."

She advised the graduates against the 'grasshopper mentality,' imploring them to be determined to rise above their circumstances, "because the grasshopper mentality is destructive and refuses to grow beyond two inches. It refuses to believe that obstacles can be overcome, setbacks can be surmounted, and barriers can become blessings."

She said graduates should become catalysts for positive change to help alleviate some of the challenges faced by the country.

Making the right decision after high school, she said, "would help you contribute positively to national growth and development of the country. On the other hand, you may contribute to increasing the problems by making wrong and unwise choices."

Amos P. Wisseh, the executive director of J. W. Harris, also urged the students to put into practice what they have acquired at the school.

"As you leave today from the walls of high school, be ambassadors for the J.W. Harris School," Wisseh said.

Liberia

Assistant Minister Fofana Wants Investment in Teenage Girls

Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kula Fofana has called on parents to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.