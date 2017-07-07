Liberia: Pastors, Apostles, Prophets Endorse Dr. Mills Jones

The Destiny Ministers for Excellence, a group of Christian organizations in Monrovia, has endorsed the presidential bid of former Central Bank Governor Dr. Joseph Mills Jones.

At the event held yesterday at the headquarters of the Movement for Economic Change (MOVEE) in Monrovia, spokesman Bishop Jeremiah Nimely said Dr. Joseph Mills Jones, after careful examination of all the presidential aspirants, stands out as the one with the requisite leadership credentials to deliver the people of Liberia. Bishop Nimely said, "Dr. Jones cares for his fellow citizens, and he has always said Liberia is a land of possibilities where every Liberian child can live to his/her full potential."

In a statement, he said, "Dr. Jones is a transformational leader whose hand prints are clearly seen from the work he did at the Central Bank of Liberia when he served as Executive Governor."

Dr. Jones is the standard bearer of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) and has vowed to change the living conditions of Liberians because "poverty is not Liberians' destiny."

Bishop Nimely said the group, comprising of pastors, apostles, prophets, as well as 150 congregational churches of Destiny Ministers for Excellence, ordinary Liberians, including rural residents, are living testimonies of his handiwork.

He said Liberia is at a crossroads and the political clock is ticking rapidly towards October 10 when Liberians will go to the polls to decide who their next president will be.

"It is our civil responsibility to do so, but more than that, we as pastors and religious leaders, considering our role as the moral compass of society, believe that these elections are very crucial to the sustenance of our peace and democracy. In so doing, we feel much more obliged to provide guidance for our fellow compatriots," Bishop Nimely said.

"We painstakingly evaluated all the presidential aspirants on the basis of love for nation, patriotism, demonstrated capacity, sober-mindedness and a national vision in which every individual's vision is reflected, and found Dr. Jones as unmatched," he said.

Bishop Nimely noted that the above-mentioned characteristics are virtues befitting a national leader that will lead "us as a nation from the valley of despair and hopelessness to a veranda of possibilities and hopefulness," and as such the group has resolved to support the presidential aspirations of Dr. Joseph Mills Jones.

"We are prepared, when the time comes, to galvanize more support and campaign for you, Dr. Jones, everywhere to win the October 10 presidential elections. We will leave no stone unturned; we stand by you, Dr. Jones, for you are the hope of Liberia," Bishop Nimely said.