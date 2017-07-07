South Africa: Theatre Review - Brel - Spilling Out the Deepest, Darkest Emotions

opinion

When the world all around you seems to be in turmoil, the music of Jacques Brel is somehow comforting. The tumbling lyrics of his songs remind you that life always has been and always will be a tussle, a drama, a disappointment, a riot. And that if it isn't, you're short-changing yourself emotionally.



Bonjour Monsieur Brel is a fine show spanning a collection of the Belgian musician's work in English, French, Dutch and Afrikaans. They're brought to rip-roaring life by Jannie du Toit, who has translated many of the songs himself and performs them with the spitting, striding intensity that the man himself would approve of. These are big, sweeping, theatrical lyrics that weave grimy stories of characters and spill out the deepest, darkest emotions, and need strutting and acting out, not merely singing.

Du Toit is superb, with the gravitas and vocal power to do the songs justice.

He slides into the character as he reads through some of Brel's prose or segments from press interviews, clinking a wine glass and looking suitably hangdog, or hung over, as he implores the barman for one more drink or begs his lover not to leave him.

Ne Me...