Zimbabwe: Pastor Indicted for Trial Over Wife's Murder

A Living Waters Ministries pastor from Beatrice, accused of murdering his wife two years ago, was yesterday indicted to appear at the High Court on July 19 for trial.

Madalitso Ranchi, who was 32-years-old then, reportedly killed his wife by severely assaulting her with an industrial safety shoe on the head.

He allegedly kept the body of the deceased in a bucket with water and left it under the bed. After committing the offence, Ranchi allegedly fled to Malawi where he was later arrested conducting a series of crusades.

Ranchi was served with indictment papers when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso. According to Section 66 (2a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act Chapter 9: 07, Ranchi will remain on bail.

The section states that if a person is committed for trial at the High Court and earlier has been granted bail on charges for which he is committed for, a High Court judge may alter conditions or revoke the bail and commit the person to prison.

Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on July 25, 2015 and at around 1.30am, at house number B37 Beatrice Location, Ranchi had a dispute with his late wife.

The court heard that Ranchi punched the deceased on the chest, banging her head on the wall and she fell unconscious. Ranchi allegedly kicked her on the head using his industrial safety shoe leading to her death.

After committing the offence, Ranchi allegedly fled, leaving the body inside their house.