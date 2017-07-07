3 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: National Arts Festival 2017 - Disruption Comes to Grahamstown

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rebecca Davis

"Disruption", the buzzword of the moment, is the theme of this year's National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. Challenging works grappling with the South African issues of the moment are on offer in abundance, but in reality the festival is also a balm to the soul in troubled times - or, as its PR team puts it, a "light through the gloom".

Winter in Grahamstown is icy, and this year is no exception. But the cold never deters the small Eastern Cape town from putting its best foot forward to host the annual National Arts Festival. This year, in its 43rd incarnation, posters advertising shows cover every conceivable piece of wall. The programme of events is sufficiently thick and heavy to be used as a formidable weapon. Performers complain that ticket sales are down compared to some years ago, but there are still audiences: generous, enthusiastic audiences willing to give standing ovations at the least provocation.

The beauty of the National Arts Festival is that for 11 days, it is possible to imagine a different kind of society - one where the arts are treated with respect; where people gather to take ideas seriously. There is every sort...

South Africa

Photos of Woman Leaving Baby At Safe Haven Sparks Debate

The debate around "safe child abandonment" has been reignited after photos were released of a woman leaving a newborn… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.