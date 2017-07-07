South Africa: National Arts Festival 2017 - Disruption Comes to Grahamstown

"Disruption", the buzzword of the moment, is the theme of this year's National Arts Festival in Grahamstown. Challenging works grappling with the South African issues of the moment are on offer in abundance, but in reality the festival is also a balm to the soul in troubled times - or, as its PR team puts it, a "light through the gloom".



Winter in Grahamstown is icy, and this year is no exception. But the cold never deters the small Eastern Cape town from putting its best foot forward to host the annual National Arts Festival. This year, in its 43rd incarnation, posters advertising shows cover every conceivable piece of wall. The programme of events is sufficiently thick and heavy to be used as a formidable weapon. Performers complain that ticket sales are down compared to some years ago, but there are still audiences: generous, enthusiastic audiences willing to give standing ovations at the least provocation.

The beauty of the National Arts Festival is that for 11 days, it is possible to imagine a different kind of society - one where the arts are treated with respect; where people gather to take ideas seriously. There is every sort...