Nigeria: Focusing On Monetary Gains Can Ruin Your Career, Eagles Star, Obi Tells Young Players

Super Eagles midfielder, Joel Obi has advised young footballers to focus on their career rather than chase monetary gains. The Torino of Italy player, whose career has been affected due to persistent injury, gave the advice while speaking during a novelty match organised in his honour at Aboh-Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. The match was played at the Aboh-Ogwashi Secondary School football field.

He said most young players focus more on how to make the money rather than concentrate on developing their game, and in the process end up in slave contracts.The former Inter Milan of Italy midfielder urged already established players in the country to assist upcoming players to achieve their dreams so as to remove the youths from the streets as well as make the society better.

Obi explained that he was committed to giving young players a platform to be discovered and showcase their talents, stressing that he hopes to organize a football competition annually for the youths in Aniocha South Local Government Area to help their careers.

Also speaking, the mother of the left footed player, Mrs. Oyibo Obi said she was fulfilled to see her son excel, and urged parents to support their children and help them discover their God given talents.Mrs. Obi said parents should strive to give their children a direction in life, while urging the youth to eschew activities that are inimical to their development.

Meanwhile, Delta Warriors Football Club of Aboh-Ogwashi emerged winners of the novelty match, beating Jordan Obi FC also of Aboh-Ogwashi 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after the game ended in a 2-2 draw. The highlight was the presentation of prizes to the winning team, best player and highest goal scorer.