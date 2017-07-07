6 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kashamu - Submit Yourself for Police Probe - Court

By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu to submit himself to the police for investigation in alleged assassination attempt on a House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on Thursday also refused the application by the Senator (PDP, Ogun East) seeking to stop the police from conducting investigation into the incident.

Justice Dimgba held that under the 1999 Constitution and the Police Act, the police have statutory powers to invite any Nigerian for interrogation on any criminal allegation.

The judge said that the lawmaker did not place sufficient materials before the court upon which an order of perpetual injunction can be issued against the police over his invitation.

Specifically, the judge described the fear by Kashamu that the police wants to use the petition as a ploy to extradite him to the United States to face drug charges as unfounded.

The court further observed that Adebutu's petition dated August 16, 2016 that Kashamu attempted to assassinate him in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has nothing to do with the alleged drug case in the USA.

