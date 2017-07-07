7 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Urged to Use Cost Engineers to Promote Diversification

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Chairman of the Institute of Appraisal and Cost Engineers of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engr. Charles Mbelede, has urged the federal government to use cost engineers to help speed up economic diversification.

Mbelede who stated this at the 2017 National Technical Conference and Investiture in Abuja, said the key to successful projects is getting their cost right at the procurement stage.

The expert explained that what is required to diversify the economy "is sound and effective application of professional expertise for managing cost of projects by accredited cost engineers guided by cost engineering principles. "We believe that engineering valuations, costing and economic principles when properly applied with attention to professional details will enhance economic growth and diversification of the Nigerian economy," Mbelede noted.

He blamed the high number of abandoned projects on lack of adequate funding, stating that most projects were designed with fund which the government may not have.

Nigeria

Former President Obasanjo Rejects Restructuring

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday expressed his strong opposition to calls for the restructuring of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.